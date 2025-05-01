Which of the following is a likely consequence if a person has their pancreas removed?
They would lose the ability to absorb oxygen in the lungs.
They would be unable to produce red blood cells.
They would be unable to regulate blood glucose levels effectively.
They would be unable to synthesize DNA.
Understand the role of the pancreas in the human body. The pancreas is a vital organ that plays a key role in both the endocrine and digestive systems. It produces hormones like insulin and glucagon, which are essential for regulating blood glucose levels, and also secretes digestive enzymes to help break down food.
Evaluate the first option: 'They would lose the ability to absorb oxygen in the lungs.' This is incorrect because oxygen absorption occurs in the lungs and is facilitated by alveoli and hemoglobin in red blood cells, not the pancreas.
Evaluate the second option: 'They would be unable to produce red blood cells.' This is incorrect because red blood cell production occurs in the bone marrow and is regulated by the hormone erythropoietin, which is produced by the kidneys, not the pancreas.
Evaluate the third option: 'They would be unable to regulate blood glucose levels effectively.' This is correct because the pancreas produces insulin and glucagon, which are critical for maintaining blood glucose homeostasis. Without the pancreas, blood sugar regulation would be severely impaired.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'They would be unable to synthesize DNA.' This is incorrect because DNA synthesis occurs in the nucleus of cells and is not directly related to the pancreas. The pancreas does not play a role in DNA synthesis.
