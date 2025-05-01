How do humans obtain usable energy from the food they eat?
A
By excreting food waste to release energy
B
By converting food into DNA for energy storage
C
By breaking down glucose through cellular respiration to produce ATP
D
By directly absorbing sunlight through the skin
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that humans obtain energy from food through a process called cellular respiration, which primarily involves breaking down glucose molecules.
Learn that glucose is a simple sugar derived from carbohydrates in the food we eat. It serves as the primary fuel for energy production in cells.
Explore the three main stages of cellular respiration: glycolysis, the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation. Each stage contributes to the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the molecule that stores and provides energy for cellular activities.
Recognize that glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm, where glucose is broken down into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH (an electron carrier). Pyruvate then enters the mitochondria for further processing.
Understand that the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation occur in the mitochondria, where the majority of ATP is produced. Electrons from NADH and FADH2 (another electron carrier) are transferred through the electron transport chain, driving the synthesis of ATP.
