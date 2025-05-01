Which of the following is a similarity between the respiratory system and cellular respiration?
A
Both are responsible for breaking down glucose into pyruvate.
B
Both directly produce ATP for cellular activities.
C
Both occur entirely within the mitochondria.
D
Both are involved in the exchange or use of oxygen and carbon dioxide.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the respiratory system. The respiratory system is responsible for gas exchange, specifically oxygen intake and carbon dioxide removal, which is essential for cellular respiration.
Step 2: Understand cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a biochemical process that occurs in cells to produce energy (ATP) by breaking down glucose in the presence of oxygen, releasing carbon dioxide as a byproduct.
Step 3: Compare the two systems. The respiratory system provides the oxygen needed for cellular respiration and removes the carbon dioxide produced during the process, linking the two systems through gas exchange.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, breaking down glucose into pyruvate occurs during glycolysis, which is part of cellular respiration but not related to the respiratory system. Similarly, ATP production and mitochondrial processes are specific to cellular respiration, not the respiratory system.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct similarity is that both the respiratory system and cellular respiration are involved in the exchange or use of oxygen and carbon dioxide, highlighting their interdependence.
