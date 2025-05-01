Which of the following events occurs during the normal function of ATP in the cell?
A
ATP is stored in large quantities for long-term energy reserves.
B
ATP is converted directly into glucose during glycolysis.
C
ATP acts as a structural component of the plasma membrane.
D
ATP donates a phosphate group to drive endergonic reactions.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ATP in cellular processes: ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy currency of the cell, used to transfer energy for various biochemical reactions.
Recognize that ATP is not stored in large quantities for long-term energy reserves. Instead, it is continuously synthesized and used as needed in the cell.
Clarify that ATP is not converted directly into glucose during glycolysis. Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway where glucose is broken down to produce ATP, not the other way around.
Note that ATP does not act as a structural component of the plasma membrane. The plasma membrane is primarily composed of lipids and proteins, not ATP.
Identify the correct function of ATP: ATP donates a phosphate group (via hydrolysis) to other molecules, which provides energy to drive endergonic (energy-requiring) reactions in the cell. This process is known as phosphorylation.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason