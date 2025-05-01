People with diabetes often receive insulin injections. What effect does insulin have on the body?
A
It increases the breakdown of glycogen into glucose, raising blood sugar levels.
B
It promotes the uptake of glucose by cells, lowering blood sugar levels.
C
It inhibits the absorption of glucose from the digestive tract.
D
It stimulates the production of glucagon in the pancreas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of insulin in the body: Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar levels by promoting the uptake of glucose from the bloodstream into cells.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the biological function of insulin.
Option 1: 'It increases the breakdown of glycogen into glucose, raising blood sugar levels.' This is incorrect because insulin does not break down glycogen; instead, it promotes glucose storage as glycogen in the liver and muscles.
Option 2: 'It promotes the uptake of glucose by cells, lowering blood sugar levels.' This is correct because insulin facilitates the transport of glucose into cells, reducing the concentration of glucose in the bloodstream.
Option 3: 'It inhibits the absorption of glucose from the digestive tract.' This is incorrect because insulin does not directly affect glucose absorption in the digestive tract. Option 4: 'It stimulates the production of glucagon in the pancreas.' This is incorrect because glucagon is a hormone that counteracts insulin by raising blood sugar levels, and insulin does not stimulate its production.
