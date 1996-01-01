SCIENTIFIC THINKING Probiotics, foods and supplements that contain living microorganisms, are thought to cure problems of the digestive tract by restoring the natural balance of its microbial community. Sales of these products total billions of dollars a year. Explore the topic of probiotics and evaluate the scientific evidence for their beneficial effects. A good starting point is the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which regulates advertising claims of health benefits of dietary supplements. U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, www.fda.gov/food/dietary-supplements.
