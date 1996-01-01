Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology26. ProkaryotesProkaryote Metabolism and Ecology
2:36 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

Which of the following experiments could test the hypothesis that bacteria cause ulcers in humans? (Assume each experiment includes a control group.) Explain what evidence would be provided by the results of the experiment. a. Identify the microbes found in the stomachs of ulcer patients. b. Treat a group of ulcer patients with antibiotics. c. Place a group of ulcer patients on a strict low-acid diet. d. Obtain stomach fluid from ulcer patents and feed it to mice.

