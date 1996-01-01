Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology26. ProkaryotesProkaryote Metabolism and Ecology
Suppose that you’ve been hired by a firm interested in using bacteria to clean up organic solvents found in toxic waste dumps. Your new employer is particularly interested in finding cells that are capable of breaking a molecule called benzene into less-toxic compounds. Where would you go to look for bacteria that can metabolize benzene as an energy or carbon source? How would you design an enrichment culture capable of isolating benzene-metabolizing species?

