General Biology26. ProkaryotesProkaryote Metabolism and Ecology
Problem 15
Imagine you are on a team designing a moon base that will be self-contained and self-sustaining. Once supplied with building materials, equipment, and organisms from Earth, the base will be expected to function indefinitely. One of the team members has suggested that everything sent to the base be sterilized so that no bacteria of any kind are present. Do you think this is a good idea? Predict some of the consequences of eliminating all bacteria from an environment.

