Problem 5d Textbook Question Textbook Question Scientists studying the origin of life have accomplished which of the following steps?

a. abiotic synthesis of protocells with self-replicating, catalytic RNA b. formation of vesicles that use RNA as a template for DNA synthesis c. ormation of protocells that use DNA to direct the polymerization of amino acids d. abiotic synthesis of RNA’s bases (A, C, G, U)

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the key terms in each option and understand their significance in the context of the origin of life. For example, 'abiotic synthesis' refers to the formation of complex organic molecules without the involvement of living organisms. Understand the concept of protocells, which are simple cell-like structures that encapsulate genetic material and biochemical mechanisms necessary for the basic functions of life. View full solution Recognize the role of RNA in early life forms. RNA is thought to have been a crucial molecule in early life due to its ability to both store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions. Evaluate the feasibility of each option based on current scientific understanding and experimental evidence related to the origin of life. For instance, consider which processes have been experimentally replicated or are supported by theoretical models. Determine which option(s) align with the widely accepted hypotheses or theories about the steps leading to the origin of life, such as the RNA world hypothesis, which suggests that RNA molecules were precursors to the current DNA- and protein-based life forms.

