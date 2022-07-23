0:49 minutes 0:49 minutes Problem 5c Textbook Question Textbook Question Which of the following are present in angiosperms but not in gymnosperms?

A. seeds B. pollen C. ovaries D. ovules



Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the reproductive structures present in both angiosperms and gymnosperms. Angiosperms and gymnosperms are both seed-producing plants, so they share some common reproductive structures. Understand that seeds and ovules are present in both groups. Seeds are the mature form of ovules after fertilization, and both angiosperms and gymnosperms produce these structures. View full solution Recognize that pollen is a feature of both angiosperms and gymnosperms. Pollen is necessary for the fertilization process in both groups, facilitating the transfer of male genetic material to the female ovule. Focus on the structure 'ovaries'. In angiosperms, the ovary is part of the flower and encloses the ovules. After fertilization, the ovary typically develops into a fruit. Determine that gymnosperms do not produce ovaries. Instead, gymnosperms have ovules exposed on scales or leaves, which are not enclosed by an ovary. This is a key difference from angiosperms.

