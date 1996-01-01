Which of the following statements about hormones is correct?
a. They tend to be large molecules.
b. They exert their effects only on the same cells that produce them.
c. They can exert strong effects only when they are present in high concentrations.
d. They trigger a response by binding to target-cell receptors.
