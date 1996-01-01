Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology37. Plant Sensation and ResponseTropisms and Hormones
0:28 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about hormones is correct? a. They tend to be large molecules. b. They exert their effects only on the same cells that produce them. c. They can exert strong effects only when they are present in high concentrations. d. They trigger a response by binding to target-cell receptors.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:39m

Watch next

Master Gravitropism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.