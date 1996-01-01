Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology37. Plant Sensation and ResponseTropisms and Hormones
0:28 minutes
Problem 4b
Textbook Question

What evidence suggests that ABA from roots can signal guard cells to close? a. If roots are given sufficient water, guard cells close anyway. b. If roots are dry, guard cells begin to close—even though leaves may not be experiencing water stress. c. Applying ABA on guard cells directly causes them to close. d. If roots are dry, the ABA concentration in leaf cells drops dramatically.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:39m

Watch next

Master Gravitropism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.