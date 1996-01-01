What evidence suggests that ABA from roots can signal guard cells to close?
a. If roots are given sufficient water, guard cells close anyway.
b. If roots are dry, guard cells begin to close—even though leaves may not be experiencing water stress.
c. Applying ABA on guard cells directly causes them to close.
d. If roots are dry, the ABA concentration in leaf cells drops dramatically.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gravitropism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter