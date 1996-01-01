General Biology
Back
18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA Cloning
Problem
In genetic engineering, the highly active plasmid from
Agrobacterium tumefaciens
is used to __________.
A
cut DNA at a specific base sequence
B
locate specific genes on animal chromosomes
C
detect and correct mistakes in DNA replication
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
insert genes of interest into plant chromosomes
Show Answer
Next question
