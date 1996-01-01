Which of the following would be considered a transgenic organism?
a. a bacterium that has received genes via conjugation
b. a human given a corrected human blood-clotting gene
c. a fern grown in cell culture from a single fern root cell
d. a rat with rabbit hemoglobin genes
