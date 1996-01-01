The Greek root ecto means “outer.” Why are ectomycorrhizal fungi, or EMF, aptly named?
a. Their hyphae form tree-like branching structures inside plant cell walls.
b. They are mutualistic.
c. Their hyphae form dense mats that envelop roots but do not penetrate the cell walls.
d. They transfer nitrogen from outside their plant hosts to the interior.
