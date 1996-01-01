Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology29. FungiFungi
Problem 4c
Textbook Question

What does it mean to say that a hypha is dikaryotic? a. Two nuclei fuse during sexual reproduction to form a zygote. b. Two independent nuclei, derived from different individuals, are present in each cell. c. The nucleus is diploid or polyploid—not haploid. d. It is extremely highly branched, which increases its surface area and thus absorptive capacity.

