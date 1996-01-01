What does it mean to say that a hypha is dikaryotic?
a. Two nuclei fuse during sexual reproduction to form a zygote.
b. Two independent nuclei, derived from different individuals, are present in each cell.
c. The nucleus is diploid or polyploid—not haploid.
d. It is extremely highly branched, which increases its surface area and thus absorptive capacity.
