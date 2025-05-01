What is the primary physiological response if there is an increase in carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)) levels in the blood?
A
The kidneys stop filtering waste products.
B
The breathing rate increases to expel more \(\mathrm{CO_2}\).
C
The heart rate decreases to conserve energy.
D
Oxygen levels in the blood increase immediately.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)) in the blood. Carbon dioxide is a waste product of cellular respiration and is transported in the blood to be expelled through the lungs. High levels of \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) can lead to a condition called hypercapnia, which disrupts the blood's pH balance.
Step 2: Recognize the physiological mechanism for detecting \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) levels. Specialized chemoreceptors in the body, such as those in the medulla oblongata and carotid bodies, detect elevated \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) levels and send signals to the respiratory control centers in the brain.
Step 3: Analyze the body's response to increased \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) levels. The respiratory control centers stimulate the diaphragm and intercostal muscles to increase the breathing rate (ventilation). This helps expel excess \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) from the lungs and restore normal blood pH.
Step 4: Evaluate why the other options are incorrect. The kidneys do not stop filtering waste products in response to \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) levels. The heart rate typically does not decrease in this scenario, and oxygen levels in the blood do not increase immediately as a direct response to elevated \(\mathrm{CO_2}\).
Step 5: Conclude that the primary physiological response to increased \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) levels in the blood is an increase in the breathing rate to expel more \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) and maintain homeostasis.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason