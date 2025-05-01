Which process is primarily responsible for the production of \( \mathrm{CO}_2 \) that root hairs release into the soil?
A
Transpiration
B
Photosynthesis
C
Nitrogen fixation
D
Cellular respiration
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of root hairs: Root hairs are extensions of root epidermal cells that increase the surface area for absorption of water and nutrients. They also release carbon dioxide (
) into the soil.
Recall the process of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration is the metabolic process by which cells convert glucose (
) and oxygen (
) into energy (ATP), water (
), and carbon dioxide (
). This process occurs in the mitochondria of cells.
Connect cellular respiration to root hairs: Root hairs perform cellular respiration to generate energy for their metabolic activities. During this process, carbon dioxide (
) is produced as a byproduct and released into the soil.
Differentiate cellular respiration from other processes: Transpiration involves the movement of water through plants and its evaporation from leaves, while photosynthesis uses carbon dioxide (
) to produce glucose. Nitrogen fixation is the conversion of nitrogen gas into ammonia by certain bacteria. None of these processes directly produce carbon dioxide (
) as a byproduct in root hairs.
Conclude that cellular respiration is the correct answer: Cellular respiration is the primary process responsible for the production of carbon dioxide (
) released by root hairs into the soil.
