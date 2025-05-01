Which two components are directly involved in aerobic metabolism during cellular respiration?
A
Glucose and chloroplasts
B
ATP and lysosomes
C
Oxygen and mitochondria
D
Carbon dioxide and ribosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of aerobic metabolism. Aerobic metabolism is a process that requires oxygen to produce energy in the form of ATP during cellular respiration.
Step 2: Recall the key organelle involved in cellular respiration. The mitochondria are the 'powerhouses' of the cell where aerobic metabolism occurs, specifically in the electron transport chain and Krebs cycle.
Step 3: Identify the role of oxygen in aerobic metabolism. Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing the production of ATP.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their relevance to aerobic metabolism. For example, glucose is a substrate for glycolysis but not directly involved in aerobic metabolism, and chloroplasts are involved in photosynthesis, not cellular respiration.
Step 5: Conclude that the two components directly involved in aerobic metabolism during cellular respiration are oxygen and mitochondria, as they are essential for the process to occur.
