Step 1: Understand the process of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) and oxygen (O₂) into carbon dioxide (CO₂), water (H₂O), and energy (usually in the form of ATP). This process is essential for producing energy in living organisms.
Step 2: Recall the general formula for cellular respiration. The balanced chemical equation for cellular respiration is: C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6O₂ → 6CO₂ + 6H₂O + energy. This equation shows that one molecule of glucose reacts with six molecules of oxygen to produce six molecules of carbon dioxide, six molecules of water, and energy.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided. Compare each option to the general formula for cellular respiration. Look for the correct reactants (glucose and oxygen) and products (carbon dioxide, water, and energy). Ensure the equation is balanced, meaning the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the second option (6CO₂ + 6H₂O → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6O₂) represents photosynthesis, not cellular respiration. Similarly, the third and fourth options do not match the correct reactants and products for cellular respiration.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer. The correct balanced chemical equation for cellular respiration is: C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6O₂ → 6CO₂ + 6H₂O + energy. This matches the general formula and is consistent with the process of cellular respiration.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason