Which of the following statements about cellular respiration is correct?
A
Oxygen is not required for any stage of cellular respiration.
B
ATP is produced only during glycolysis in cellular respiration.
C
Cellular respiration occurs only in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.
D
Cellular respiration converts glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.
Step 1: Begin by understanding the process of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) and oxygen (O₂) into ATP (adenosine triphosphate), carbon dioxide (CO₂), and water (H₂O). It is essential for energy production in cells.
Step 2: Break down the stages of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration consists of three main stages: glycolysis, the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation (electron transport chain). Each stage contributes to ATP production.
Step 3: Clarify the role of oxygen. Oxygen is required during the final stage of cellular respiration, oxidative phosphorylation, where it acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, enabling the production of ATP.
Step 4: Address the location of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration occurs in different parts of the cell: glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm, while the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation occur in the mitochondria of eukaryotic cells.
Step 5: Evaluate the given statements. The correct statement is: 'Cellular respiration converts glucose and oxygen into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water,' as this accurately describes the overall process and products of cellular respiration.
