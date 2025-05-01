Which of the following is one of the four continuous and simultaneous processes of cellular respiration?
A
DNA replication
B
Photosynthesis
C
Glycolysis
D
Transcription
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that converts glucose into energy (ATP) in cells. It consists of four continuous and simultaneous stages: glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation.
Step 2: Eliminate options that are unrelated to cellular respiration. DNA replication and transcription are processes related to genetic information, not energy production. Photosynthesis is a process in plants that converts light energy into chemical energy, which is also unrelated to cellular respiration.
Step 3: Focus on glycolysis. Glycolysis is the first stage of cellular respiration, where glucose is broken down into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH. This process occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell and does not require oxygen (anaerobic).
Step 4: Recognize that glycolysis is one of the four stages of cellular respiration. It is continuous and simultaneous with the other stages, as the products of glycolysis feed into subsequent processes like pyruvate oxidation and the citric acid cycle.
Step 5: Confirm that glycolysis is the correct answer based on its role in cellular respiration, as opposed to the other options which are unrelated to this metabolic pathway.
