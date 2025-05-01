In the context of cellular respiration, which of the following fasting plasma glucose levels (in mg/dL) would you expect to see in a healthy individual?
A
150 mg/dL
B
90 mg/dL
C
40 mg/dL
D
200 mg/dL
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose into energy (ATP). Glucose levels in the blood are tightly regulated to ensure proper energy production and overall metabolic balance.
Step 2: Learn the normal range for fasting plasma glucose levels in a healthy individual. Typically, this range is between 70 mg/dL and 99 mg/dL. Levels outside this range may indicate potential health issues such as hypoglycemia (low glucose) or hyperglycemia (high glucose).
Step 3: Evaluate the given options. Compare each value (150 mg/dL, 90 mg/dL, 40 mg/dL, and 200 mg/dL) to the normal fasting plasma glucose range. Identify which value falls within the healthy range.
Step 4: Eliminate values that are outside the normal range. For example, 40 mg/dL is below the normal range and may indicate hypoglycemia, while 150 mg/dL and 200 mg/dL are above the normal range and may indicate hyperglycemia.
Step 5: Select the value that falls within the normal fasting plasma glucose range (70 mg/dL to 99 mg/dL). This value represents the expected glucose level in a healthy individual.
