Step 4: In oxidative phosphorylation, the NADH and FADH₂ molecules produced in earlier steps are used to drive the electron transport chain. Each NADH contributes to the production of approximately 2.5 ATP, and each FADH₂ contributes about 1.5 ATP. Calculate the total ATP yield by summing the contributions from glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.