Rhizarians and Amoebozoa

theories. Erian's our last sub group of the S A. R. Clayton. These air mostly uni cellular amoebas that use pseudo podia for feeding. Now, radial arians contain a new internal silica skeleton like structure. And then they have these pseudo podia projections that they used for feeding on microorganisms. And you can see unexamined of radial arian here, this being like the main part of the organism with some sort of internal silica skeleton like thing. And then these are the suda podia that are projecting outward to feed on microorganisms. Now, forums have these calcium carbonate shells that you can see here, and these shells actually have little holes in them through which Sudha podia can emerge. Some of these organisms have cells that contain multiple nuclei. So hopefully you're seeing the theme here, right? Pseudo podia used for feeding last. We have the circus zones, and you can see an example of one right here thes our flag related protests. You can see the little flag yellow going right there. And, um I'm sorry. These are, um, Eva and flag related protests, and they feed with thin Sudha pods. Right? So the theme of this group is feeding with pseudo podia. Now, lastly, the last major group of you carry outs. Um, we're gonna talk about our deepest A contact, And this group actually includes fungi and animals. So it's not all protests, but there is a group of protests in here that I really do wanna touch upon. And those are the amoebas oa. So, up to this point, we've been throwing around the term amoeba kind of fast and loose. But it's worth knowing that amoeba just refers to organisms that use pseudo podia amoebas oa r amoebas that have in particular Loeb and tube shaped pseudo podia so you can see, uh, two example or a cup, rather a few examples of amoebas. Oh, here, um, these, uh, these particular organisms that you are seeing are actually slime molds. And, um, there they are depicting two different types of slime molds. So, believe it or not, this organism right here that you see, sometimes called dog vomit slime mold It's lovely name, lovely looking organism. And this is what's known as a plasma little slime mold. And basically, what this means is this big glop right here, right? This big yellow glop is actually one massive, continuous cell, believe it or not, and it contains thousands of nuclei. Um, if you are wondering, uh, it's not all one giant cytoplasmic compartment, um, thesis Els Air Act or this cell is actually made of many little micro smaller compartments. I should say it's not one massive, you know, continuous cellular interior, so to speak. It is compartmentalized, but technically, this is all one big, big old cell with a ton of nuclei in it, and they actually reproduced by forming these fruiting bodies. Now I'm going to get back to fruiting bodies in a second. We'll talk much more about fruiting bodies when we get on thio fungi in a later video. But I want to talk about the other type of slime mold the cellular slime mold, and these slime molds form their fruiting bodies by aggregating all the little cells. So here you can see, this is a fruiting body that is being formed, and all of these little teeny dots that you see in here there's so many I can't circle them. All right, all these little dots, you can see them coming together here and here and here, forming into this big aggregate. Well, all those little cells air for our coming together and forming these big aggregates of cells which, if we zoom out, form fruiting bodies and you can see this right here. These are the fruiting bodies, and that is how these slime molds they're gonna reproduce. They're going to reproduce from these fruiting bodies. The difference being that plasma little slime molds are just one continuous cell forming the fruiting bodies and the cellular slime molds are many cells coming together forming these aggregates to make the fruiting bodies. So that's pretty much all I have for, uh, the different types of protests. Um, I don't expect you to walk away with a thorough knowledge of any one particular type of protests. Really, This is just to show you, uh, kind of broad strokes. How? Um, diverse a group. Protests are right. That's kind of the point. I'm trying to drill home here. They're they're very there, quite varied and diverse in there, morphology and life cycles. And that's because again, it's kind of like the garbage are, you know, they like to think of it like the garbage dump group, because it's like basically, we're all you carry outs that aren't plants, animals and fungi get dumped into. So, um, you know, there's not really many unifying themes to them. And as you can see from all these different groups of organisms we've discussed, uh, they convey very, um, they can vary quite a lot in their form, function and life cycles. All right, I'll see you guys later.

