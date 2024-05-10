Skip to main content
27. Protists
Protist Lineages

Textbook Question
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Which of the following best describes movement in Physarum? a. Cilia propel the slime mold. b. Flagella propel the slime mold. c. The slime mold moves by amoeboid motion. d. The slime mold moves by gliding motility.
Textbook Question
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Researchers have proposed that slime molds could be used to help to plan the paths of future roadways and railways. Justify this statement.
Textbook Question
The buildup of CO2 in the atmosphere resulting from the burning of fossil fuels is regarded as a major contributor to global warming. Diatoms and other microscopic algae in the oceans counter this buildup by using large quantities of atmospheric CO2 in photosynthesis, which requires small quantities of iron. Experts suspect that a shortage of iron may limit algal growth in the oceans. Some scientists have suggested that one way to reduce CO2 buildup might be to fertilize the oceans with iron. The iron would stimulate algal growth and thus the removal of more CO2 from the air. A single supertanker of iron dust, spread over a wide enough area, might reduce the atmospheric CO2 level significantly. Do you think this approach would be worth a try? Why or why not?
