In 1981, a stray black cat with unusual rounded, curled-back ears was adopted by a family in Lakewood, California. Suppose you owned the first curl cat and wanted to breed it to develop a true-breeding variety. Describe tests that would determine whether the curl gene is dominant or recessive and whether it is autosomal or sex-linked. Explain why you think your tests would be conclusive. Describe a test to determine that a cat is true-breeding.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Test Crosses with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter