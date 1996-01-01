As filtrate passes through the loop of Henle, salt is reabsorbed and concentrated in the interstitial fluid of the medulla. This high solute concentration in the medulla enables nephrons to
a. excrete the maximum amount of salt.
b. neutralize toxins that might be found in the kidney.
c. excrete a large amount of water.
d. reabsorb water from the filtrate very efficiently.
