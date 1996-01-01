Compare and contrast the types of nitrogenous wastes excreted by animals. Identify which type can be excreted with the least water, which is most toxic, and which waste is excreted by bony fishes, by mammals, and by insects. Which type would you expect to be produced by embryos inside eggs laid on land?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter