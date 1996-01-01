Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology42. Osmoregulation and ExcretionOsmoregulation and Excretion
1:59 minutes
Problem 5c
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the types of nitrogenous wastes excreted by animals. Identify which type can be excreted with the least water, which is most toxic, and which waste is excreted by bony fishes, by mammals, and by insects. Which type would you expect to be produced by embryos inside eggs laid on land?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
7:16m

Watch next

Master Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.