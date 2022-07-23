1:56 minutes 1:56 minutes Problem 2b Textbook Question Textbook Question Which functional group is present in this molecule?



A.sulfhydryl B.carboxyl C.methyl D.phosphate



Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the functional groups present in the molecule by examining the structure. Look for common functional groups such as hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), amino (-NH2), sulfhydryl (-SH), methyl (-CH3), and phosphate (-PO4). View full solution Notice the presence of a carbon double-bonded to an oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (-COOH), which is characteristic of a carboxyl group. Confirm that the molecule contains a carboxyl group by comparing it to the structural formula of a carboxyl group. Conclude that the functional group present in the molecule is the carboxyl group.

