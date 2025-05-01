- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
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- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
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- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
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- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
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- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
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- Introduction to Ecology(0)
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- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
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- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
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- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
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- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
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- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
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- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Redox Reactions: Videos & Practice Problems
Study carefully the following metabolic reaction:
CH4 + O2 → CO2 + H20
Identify the incorrect statement regarding the above reaction:
What happens to a compound's overall charge if it undergoes an oxidation reaction?
In a redox reaction, the component that gains electrons is the one that has undergone:
In a redox reaction, which statement is true about oxidation and reduction?
Using the mnemonic 'Leo the lion goes gr', which of the following statements is correct?
How do NADH and FADH2 contribute to ATP production in the electron transport chain?
Why are electron carriers such as NADH and FADH2 crucial for cellular respiration?
Which of the following is an example of a simultaneous occurrence of oxidation and reduction?
How would you apply the mnemonic 'Leo the lion goes gr' to a reaction where iron rusts?
Which process directly follows the role of NADH in the cellular respiration pathway?
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Faraday’s Law Calculator
Calculate electrolysis mass, charge, time, current, and efficiency with visual step-by-step solutions
Electrolysis Calculator
Calculate electrolysis mass, moles, or time with clear steps
Normality Calculator
Calculate normality, grams, molarity, volume, and equivalents for acids, bases, and redox reactions - step-by-step
Cell EMF Calculator
Calculate standard and nonstandard cell potential using E° and the Nernst equation
ATP / Cellular Respiration Energy Yield Calculator
Calculate ATP yield from glucose, pyruvate, fatty acids, and fermentation — with stage-by-stage breakdowns