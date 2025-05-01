Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radical Expressions
Radical Expressions: Videos & Practice Problems
Radical Expressions Practice Problems
20 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider this radical expression: √900 - √841
Indicate if the root is a real number or not. In the case of a real number, evaluate.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
By using rules of exponents, identify if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, modify the right side of the equation to make the equation correct.
(x1/9)(x5/9) = x5/81