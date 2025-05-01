- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Completing the Square: Videos & Practice Problems
Completing the Square Practice Problems
Consider the following equations and solve for all values of x that will satisfy them. z1 = x, z2 = -6/x and z1 + z2 = -1
What is the primary purpose of completing the square in solving quadratic equations?
For the equation x^2 + 10x = 3, what value should be added to both sides to complete the square?
After adding 16 to both sides of the equation x^2 + 8x = 0, factor the resulting expression.
Express the solution of the equation (x + 3)^2 = 7 in the form of negative b over 2 plus or minus the square root of the constant.
Why does adding (b/2)^2 to both sides of the equation x^2 + bx = c create a perfect square trinomial?
Which of the following statements best evaluates the effectiveness of completing the square as a method for solving quadratic equations?