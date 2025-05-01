- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Graphing Complex Numbers: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Complex Numbers Practice Problems
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
(9 + 4i) + (2 - 8i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
11 - (- 2 + 6i) - (- 17 - 2i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and express the answer in standard form.
(- 2 + 7i)(11 + 2i)
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and have the answer in standard form.
9/(2 - i)
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(- 6 + √- 27)/15
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form, if necessary.
(3 - 9i)(1 + 8i)
Which axis on the complex plane represents the imaginary component of a complex number?
If you plot the complex number -2 + 5i, where will the point be located on the complex plane?
Which of the following correctly describes the position of the complex number 3 + 2i on the complex plane?
Which of the following complex numbers would be plotted directly on the imaginary axis?
How does plotting a complex number differ from plotting a point on a standard Cartesian coordinate system?
Which statement best describes the similarity between plotting complex numbers and plotting points on a Cartesian plane?