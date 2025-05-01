- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Linear Inequalities: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Inequalities Practice Problems
Solve the following polynomial inequality.
36x2 - 132x + 121 < 0
Give the solution set in interval notation and graph on a real number line.
Solve the following polynomial inequality.
(x + 4)(x + 5)(x + 6) ≥ 0
Give the solution set in interval notation and graph on a real number line.
Solve the following polynomial inequality.
- 4x2 + 20x ≥ 0
Give the solution set in interval notation and graph on a real number line.
Solve the following linear inequality and express the solution set in interval notation. Then, graph the solution set on a number line.
5x - 9 < 2(x + 3)
Simplify the given absolute value inequality and use interval notation to express the solution set. |2x -9| > 8
Find the solution for the following inequality using the graph of f(x) = [3(x-5)]/[(x - 4)(x - 6)] given below. Express the answer in interval notation.
[3(x-5)]/[(x - 4)(x - 6)] = 0
Provide the solution interval for the given polynomial inequality.
- (x + 5)(x + 6) > 0
For the given inequality expression, solve and write the solution set in interval notation. x5 - 2x2 + 24 ≥ 2x4 - x3 + 12x
Which of the following represents the solution set for the inequality 2x - 5 < 7 in interval notation?
Solve the inequality (1/3)x - 2 > (1/6)x + 1 and express the solution in interval notation.