- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Linear Trigonometric Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Trigonometric Equations Practice Problems
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 cos A - 19 = 5 cos A + 11
For the following trigonometric equation, perform substitution to identify which of the following angles is a solution.
cos x = (√3)/2
a) π/6
b) π/3
c) π/4
d) π/2
For the following trigonometric equation written in quadratic form, use algebraic techniques to solve in the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
14 cos2 A - 7cos A - 7 = 0
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of a calculator. Round your final answer up to four decimal places.
tan x = -5
For the following trigonometric equation, solve in the interval [0, 2π] and give the answer in exact radian measure.
9 csc x (4 sin x - 4) = 0
For the following trigonometric equation, solve by first expressing the equation in terms of sine or cosine in the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in exact radian measure.
csc2 x + 3 csc x + 2 = 0
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of a calculator. Round your final answer up to four decimal places.
5sin2 x - 3 = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
3 sin 2x + (3√3) cos x = 0
Why is it important to consider domain restrictions when solving trigonometric equations?