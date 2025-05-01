- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Eliminate the Parameter: Videos & Practice Problems
Eliminate the Parameter Practice Problems
Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of t.
x=4sint,y=4cost; 0≤t<2π
Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of t.
x=5+3cost,y=−2+4sint;0≤t≤π
Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of t.
x=4csct,y=2cott
For a satellite moving in an elliptical path given by x=−3+2cost and y=4+5sint, eliminate the parameter t to express its path in the standard form of an ellipse.
Given the parametric equations x = 2t + 1 and y = 3t - 4, eliminate the parameter to find the rectangular equation.
For the parametric equations x = √t and y = t - 2, calculate the values of x and y when t = 4.
Given the parametric equations x = t^2 and y = t^3, which of the following best describes the shape of the graph for t > 0?
What type of equation do you typically obtain after eliminating the parameter from parametric equations?
If the parametric equations x = t^2 and y = t^2 - 4 are restricted to t ≥ 0, what portion of the graph of the rectangular equation y = x - 4 is represented?
Given x = cos(t) and y = sin(t), eliminate the parameter to find the rectangular equation.
For the parametric equations x = 2cos(t) and y = 2sin(t), use a Pythagorean identity to eliminate the parameter and find the rectangular equation.
Given x = 3cos(t) and y = 4sin(t), what conic section is represented by the rectangular equation obtained by eliminating the parameter?
Which strategy is most effective for eliminating the parameter in parametric equations involving trigonometric functions?
Which method is commonly used to convert parametric equations into rectangular form?
For the parametric equations x = t^2 - 1 and y = 2t + 3, calculate the values of x and y when t = 2.
Given the parametric equations x = t^2 and y = 2t, describe the shape of the graph for t > 0.
How do restrictions on t values affect the graph of the rectangular equation obtained from parametric equations?