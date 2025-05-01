- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Graphing Systems of Inequalities: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Systems of Inequalities Practice Problems
Consider the given system of inequalities and indicate if the inequality has a solution by graphing it.
x + y ≥ 1
x - y ≤ 1
For the given objective function, find the maximum value subject to the constraints. (Hint: first graph the region enclosed by the constraints.)
Function: z = 6x + 13y
Constraints:
2x+3y ≥ 9
3x+2y ≤ 13
y ≤ x
y ≥ 0
x ≥ 0
Graph the following system of inequalities, and evaluate the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. Then, identify the values of x and y for which the maximum value is found.
Convert the following statement into a system of inequality in two variables and graph the system.
"The y-variable is at least 9 more than the product of - 6 and the x-variable."
For the inequality y < -x + 4, which test point would you use to determine the correct region to shade?
Graph the inequality y > 2x - 4 and determine which of the following points lies in the shaded region.
Which of the following points satisfies the system of inequalities y > x^2 and y < 2x + 3?
Consider the system of inequalities y < x - 2 and y > x + 3. What can be concluded about the solution?
Which of the following points lies in the solution region for the inequality y < 2x - 4?