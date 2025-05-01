- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Limits at Infinity: Videos & Practice Problems
Limits at Infinity Practice Problems
Evaluate the limit as x approaches infinity for the function f(x) = (2x^3 + 3x^2 - x)/(4x^3 - 5x + 6).
Using the shortcut, determine the limit as x approaches infinity for f(x) = (5x^4 + 2x^3)/(3x^4 - x^2).
If a table shows that f(x) = 1/x approaches 0 as x increases, what is the limit of f(x) as x approaches infinity?
A car's speed, v(t), is modeled by the function v(t) = 100/(1 + 0.1t). What is the car's speed as time t approaches infinity?
Evaluate the limit as x approaches infinity for f(x) = (2x^2 + 3x + 1)/(x^2 - x + 2) using algebraic methods.
Evaluate the limit as x approaches infinity for f(x) = (x^2 + 3x + 2)/(2x^2 - x + 1).
Using the shortcut, determine the limit as x approaches infinity for f(x) = (4x^5 + 3x^3)/(2x^5 - x^2).
If a table shows that f(x) = 2/x approaches 0 as x increases, what is the limit of f(x) as x approaches infinity?
A population of bacteria, P(t), is modeled by the function P(t) = 500/(1 + 0.05t). What is the population as time t approaches infinity?