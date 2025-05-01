- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Lines: Videos & Practice Problems
Lines Practice Problems
The formula for the difference quotient is [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h ≠ 0. Use this formula to calculate the difference quotient of the following function:
f(x) = 3x2 + 7x - 9
For the given conditions: Passing through (- 2, 0) and (4, - 9)
Write an equation for the line in Slope-intercept form by first going through the point-slope form.
For the given conditions: Slope = - 7, passing through (- 3, - 19)
Write an equation for the line in Slope-intercept form by first going through the point-slope form.
Determine the y-intercept and the slope of the line defined by -4x + 2y -1 =0. Then, graph the line.
Which of the following expressions shows the difference quotient [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h =/= 0 of f(x) = 3x2+5x-2?
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (9, - 13) and is perpendicular to a line with an undefined slope. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
A hypothetical line passes through the points (11, 13) and (5/3, - 1). What is its slope?
Find the equation that describes a line which has an x-intercept at (- 4, 0) and a y-intercept at (0, 13). Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
Find the equation of a line having x-intercept and y-intercept equal to (5, 0) and (0, -4) respectively. Write the equation in the slope-intercept form.
A hill has a slope of 0.5. If you walk 10 meters horizontally, how many meters do you rise vertically?
Write the equation of a line in point-slope form that passes through the point (5, -2) with a slope of 3.
What is the equation of a line parallel to y = 4x - 1 that passes through the point (0, 3)?