- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Linear Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Equations Practice Problems
For the formula shown, solve for the indicated variable. Are you familiar with the formula? What does it represent?
S = πrl + πr2 for l
Solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe?
E = (1/2)mv2 for m
Solve the following formula for the indicated variable. What does the formula describe?
L = 2πrh for r
Find the value of x for the given radical equation and perform the checking of the solutions. √(3x + 14) - √(5 +3x) = 3
A painter was hired for a house renovation. The painter charges $0.5 per square meter and a fixed cost of $60 which serves as his allowance for transportation. If the painter charged the client an amount of $370, how many square meters was he able to paint?
The newest high-end phone is out, and it is priced at $3000! To buy this item, you can borrow this amount from a local lending corporation that operates at 5.4% simple annual interest rate. The payment period will be over the course of 10 months.
Calculate the interest if you were to loan this amount.
Calculate the interest Koko earns if he lets Momo borrow $1122 at a simple interest of 1.35%/month payable over a period of 8 months.
Solve the equation 5x - 2 = 3x + 6 and express the solution set using set notation.