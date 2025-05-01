- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Graphing Polynomial Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Polynomial Functions Practice Problems
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=19x3−9x2+2x−8
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x)=−29x4−3x2+5x+6
Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=12x3−19x+17 has a real zero between −5 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test and then use the end behavior to predict the graph:f(x)=(x−5)2
Given the polynomial function f(x) = (x - 2)^2(x + 3), what are the x-intercepts and their behavior?
For the polynomial function f(x) = x^3 - 6x^2 + 9x + 1, identify the intervals of unknown behavior and suggest an x-value to evaluate within the interval (0, 3).
Given the polynomial function f(x) = x^3 - 3x^2 - 4x + 12, known points (0, 12), (2, 0), and calculated points (1, 6), (3, 0), construct the graph. What is the behavior of the graph between x = 1 and x = 3?
For the polynomial function f(x) = x^4 - 4x^3 + 6x^2 - 4x + 1, verify the graph by determining the maximum number of turning points and checking if the graph adheres to this limit.
For the polynomial function f(x) = (x + 1)^3(x - 4), what are the x-intercepts and their behavior?
For the polynomial function f(x) = 2x^3 - 9x^2 + 12x - 4, identify the intervals of unknown behavior and suggest an x-value to evaluate within the interval (1, 4).
Given the polynomial function f(x) = x^3 - 4x^2 + 4x, known points (0, 0), (2, 0), and calculated points (1, 1), (3, 3), construct the graph. What is the behavior of the graph between x = 0 and x = 2?
For the polynomial function f(x) = x^5 - 5x^4 + 10x^3 - 10x^2 + 5x - 1, verify the graph by determining the maximum number of turning points and checking if the graph adheres to this limit.
For the polynomial function f(x) = (x - 3)^2(x + 2), what are the x-intercepts and their behavior?