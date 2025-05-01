- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms: Videos & Practice Problems
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms Practice Problems
What is the graph shape of the equation r = 6 cos(θ) after converting to rectangular form?
After converting the polar equation r = 3 + 3 sin(θ) to rectangular form, is it necessary to rewrite the equation to identify the graph shape?
Convert the polar equation r = 2 sin(θ) into rectangular form by multiplying both sides by r.
Complete the square for the equation x² + y² - 4x - 6y = 0 to identify the graph shape.
What is the graph shape of the equation r = 4 - 4 sin(θ) after converting to rectangular form?
After converting the polar equation r = 5 - 5 cos(θ) to rectangular form, is it necessary to rewrite the equation to identify the graph shape?
Convert the polar equation r = 3 cos(θ) into rectangular form by multiplying both sides by r.
Complete the square for the equation x² + y² + 6x - 8y = 0 to identify the graph shape.