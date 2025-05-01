- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Arithmetic Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems
Arithmetic Sequences Practice Problems
Determine the thirteenth term of the sequence 2, -7, -16,... using the equation of the arithmetic sequence, an = 2 + (n - 1)(-9).
Identify the first four terms and the last term. Also, evaluate the sum using the formula Sn = (n/2)(a1 + an).
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 + 12, a1 = 20
Then, use the equation to determine the 40th term of the sequence.
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
an = an - 1 + 4, a1 = - 12
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: 17, 9, 1, -7,...
Then, use the equation to determine the 25th term of the sequence.
Which of the following is the recursive formula for the arithmetic sequence with a common difference of 6 and a first term of 2?
Given the recursive formula a_n = a_(n-1) + 3 with a_1 = 5, what is the fourth term in the sequence?
Which statement correctly distinguishes between recursive and general formulas for arithmetic sequences?
What is the general formula for the nth term of an arithmetic sequence with a first term of 3 and a common difference of 4?
A car travels 50 miles on the first day, 55 miles on the second day, and 60 miles on the third day. What is the recursive formula for the distance traveled each day?
Why is it important to specify the initial term in a recursive formula for an arithmetic sequence?
Given the general formula a_n = 5 + 7(n-1), calculate the 50th term and explain why this method is more efficient than using a recursive formula.
What is the recursive formula for an arithmetic sequence with a common difference of -2 and a first term of 10?