- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Writing Parametric Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Writing Parametric Equations Practice Problems
A circle has its center located at the point (5,−3) and its radius is 8. What are the parametric equations that describe this circle?
Determine the parametric equations for the ellipse centered at (0,5) with vertices 4 units up and down from the center and endpoints of the major axis 7 units to the left and right of the center.
Determine the set of parametric equations for the hyperbola with vertices at (5,0) and (−5,0), and foci at (8,0) and (−8,0).
Determine the parametric equations for the line segment connecting the points (-3, 5) and (4, -2).
Given the rectangular equation y = 3x + 2, which of the following is a valid choice for t to parameterize the equation?
Why is it generally advised to avoid choosing t as an even power of x when parameterizing equations?
How would you parameterize the equation x^2 + y^2 = 1 using the Pythagorean identity?
Given the parametric equations x(t) = 3cos(t) and y(t) = 3sin(t), what is the original rectangular equation?
How does choosing t = x + 2 instead of t = x affect the parametric equations derived from y = 4x + 1?
How would you parameterize the equation x^2/9 + y^2/4 = 1 using the Pythagorean identity?