Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
The Number e
The Number e: Videos & Practice Problems
The Number e Practice Problems
20 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use a calculator to approximate the value of the following number to four decimal places.
e- 1.9
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine f(-1/2) for f(x) = 15x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = 24x and g(x) = 24-x
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = ex -8
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about the graph of f(x) = e^x compared to f(x) = 2^x and f(x) = 3^x?