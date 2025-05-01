- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Complex Numbers: Videos & Practice Problems
Complex Numbers Practice Problems
Perform addition in the given expression. Use the standard form to write the final answer.
(18 - 11i) + (21 - 17i)
Identify if the given statement is correct or not, if not, make necessary amends on the right side of the equation to make it correct.
(17 +3i) -(6 +13i) = 11 +16i
Multiply the complex numbers (2 + 3i) and (1 - 4i) and express the result in standard form.
What is the complex conjugate of the complex number 7 + 9i, and how does it help in simplifying the expression (7 + 9i)(7 - 9i)?
If z = 4 + 3i, what is the result of z multiplied by its conjugate, and why is this result significant?
Divide the complex numbers (5 + 2i) by (1 - i) and express the result in standard form.
A circuit has an impedance of 3 + 4i ohms. What is the magnitude of the impedance?
Subtract the complex number (4 - 3i) from (6 + 2i) and express the result in standard form.
Divide the complex numbers (7 + 6i) by (3 - 2i) and express the result in standard form.