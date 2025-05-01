- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Graphing Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Logarithmic Functions Practice Problems
Express the following equation in its equivalent exponential form:
log8 (1/4096) = -4
Evaluate the following logarithm by using the approximations log8 3 ≈ 0.5283 and log8 10 ≈ 1.1073:
log8 (10/3)
Which of the following statements is true about the relationship between logarithmic and exponential functions?
Given the exponential function f(x) = 3^x, what is the ordered pair for the logarithmic function g(x) = log base 3 of x corresponding to the point (2, 9) on f(x)?
If the exponential function f(x) = 5^x has a horizontal asymptote at y = 0, what is the vertical asymptote of its inverse logarithmic function g(x) = log base 5 of x?
Which of the following bases for a logarithmic function will result in a decreasing graph?
Given the function h(x) = -log base 3 of (x + 2) + 5, which transformations have been applied to the parent function log base 3 of x?
For the function f(x) = log base 2 of (x - 3) + 4, what is the new position of the vertical asymptote and how do the test points shift?
Evaluate the domain of the function g(x) = log base 5 of (x - 2) - 3, given that the graph approaches the vertical asymptote from the right.
If the exponential function f(x) = 10^x has a point (3, 1000), what is the corresponding point on its inverse logarithmic function g(x) = log base 10 of x?
For the function f(x) = -log base 4 of (x - 5) + 2, identify the transformations applied to the parent function log base 4 of x.
For the function g(x) = log base 3 of (x + 4) - 2, what is the new position of the vertical asymptote and how do the test points shift?
Evaluate the domain of the function f(x) = log base 7 of (x + 3) + 1, given that the graph approaches the vertical asymptote from the left.