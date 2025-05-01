- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Polar Coordinate System: Videos & Practice Problems
Polar Coordinate System Practice Problems
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (-6, 2π/3)?
I. (-6, 4π/3)
II. (-6, 11π/3)
III. (6, 11π/3)
IV. (6, -π/3)
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 4
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 8 cos θ + 10 sin θ
Consider the following equation.
r = 10 + 7 cos θ
Perform the test for symmetry with respect to the polar axis, the line θ = π/2, and the pole.
Convert the following rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates. Write the angle in radians:
(-10, -10√3)
Identify the point on the graph corresponding to the provided polar coordinates, with points P, Q, R, and S indicated.
(2, -45°)
Why is it important to consider the signs of r and θ when plotting points in polar coordinates?
Verify if the points (4, π/3) and (4, 7π/3) represent the same location in polar coordinates.